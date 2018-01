Jan 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc:

* HORIZON PHARMA PLC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO LICENSE PRE-CLINICAL URICASE DERIVATIVE (MEDI4945) FROM MEDIMMUNE

* HORIZON PHARMA PLC - WILL PROVIDE MEDIMMUNE AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS CONTINGENT ON MEDI4945 DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONES