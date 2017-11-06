FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horizon pharma plc announces Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26
November 6, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Horizon pharma plc announces Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC

* Horizon Pharma PLC announces third-quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $271.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $259.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up more than 50 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.39

* Horizon Pharma PLC - sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $350 million to $375 million from $340 million to $375 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

