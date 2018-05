BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Q1 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.03

May 9 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC:

* REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE FOCUS ON RARE DISEASES

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.96

* Q1 SALES $223.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $233.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MILLION TO $415 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: