5 days ago
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41/shr
August 7, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma PLC announces second-quarter and year-to-date 2017 results and increases full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.29

* Q2 sales $289.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $237 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.01 billion to $1.045 billion

* Horizon Pharma PLC - increased its full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $340 million to $375 million from $315 million to $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

