April 10 (Reuters) - Horizon Technology Finance Corp :

* HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF CREDIT FACILITY

* CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MILLION

* AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023

* CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: