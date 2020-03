March 18 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics PLC:

* HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC SAYS CEO TIMOTHY WALBERT’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $13.9 MILLION VERSUS $16.8 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO OF 55:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: