April 27 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics PLC:

* HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF PROCYSBI® (CYSTEAMINE BITARTRATE) DELAYED-RELEASE ORAL GRANULES IN PACKETS IN THE UNITED STATES

* HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC - IN UNITED STATES, PROCYSBI IS NOW AVAILABLE IN TWO FORMS: TEAR-OPEN PACKETS AND CAPSULES

* HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC - PROCYSBI CAPSULES WILL CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE IN 25 MG AND 75 MG DOSAGE STRENGTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: