BRIEF-Horizon Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share of $0.07

May 6 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics PLC:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 27 PERCENT TO 355.9 MILLION USD

* INCREASING 2020 NET SALES GUIDANCE FOR TEPEZZA TO GREATER THAN $200 MILLION FROM $30 MILLION TO $40 MILLION

* INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2020 NET SALES GUIDANCE TO $1.40 TO $1.45 BILLION

* REVISING FULL-YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO $450 TO $500 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $287.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $1.35 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* UPDATED GUIDANCE ASSUMES THAT HEALTHCARE ACTIVITY BEGINS TO RETURN IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020