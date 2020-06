June 3 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics PLC:

* DATA PRESENTED ON KRYSTEXXA® (PEGLOTICASE INJECTION) CO-PRESCRIBED WITH AN IMMUNOMODULATOR ADDS TO GROWING BODY OF EVIDENCE FOR THIS TREATMENT APPROACH

* HORIZON THERAPEUTICS- MIRROR OPEN-LABEL TRIAL SHOWS 79% PATIENTS ACHIEVED COMPLETE RESPONSE USING KRYSTEXXA WITH METHOTREXATE