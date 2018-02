BRIEF-‍Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Files Final Prospectus To Launch Marijuana ETF

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc:

* HORIZONS ETFS MANAGEMENT (CANADA) INC-HORIZONS EMERGING MARIJUANA GROWERS INDEX ETF UNITS TO BEGIN TRADING ON AEQUITAS NEO EXCHANGE ON OR ABOUT FEB 14