Jan 23 (Reuters) - Horizonte Minerals Plc:

* HORIZONTE MINERALS - CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION DUE TO GLENCORE FOLLOWING FILING OF ARAGUAIA NI 43-101 FEASIBILITY STUDY SETTLED

* SETTLEMENT BY ISSUING 13.9 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY AT A PRICE OF 1.875 PENCE PER SHARE

* UPON ISSUE OF THESE SHARES GLENCORE WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 6.11% IN COMPANY