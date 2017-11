BRIEF-Hormel Foods reports Q4 ‍diluted EPS of $0.41​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp:

* Q4 revenue $2.5 billion

* Hormel foods announces full year and fourth quarter results and provides guidance for fiscal 2018

* Q4 revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hormel foods corp qtrly ‍diluted eps of $0.41​

* Hormel foods corp - sees ‍fiscal 2018 net sales guidance $9.40 billion - $9.80​ billion

* Hormel foods corp - sees ‍fiscal 2018 earnings per share guidance $1.60 - $1.70​

* Hormel foods corp qtrly ‍ specialty foods volume down 8%; organic volume down 1%​

* Hormel foods corp qtrly ‍ specialty foods net sales down 9%; organic net sales down 2%​

* Hormel foods corp - qtrly ‍grocery products volume down 4%, organic volume up 4%​

* Hormel foods corp qtrly ‍jennie-o turkey store volume down 7%; organic volume flat​

* Hormel foods corp - qtrly ‍grocery products net sales down 1%, organic net sales up 7%​

* Hormel foods corp qtrly ‍jennie-o turkey store net sales down 10%; organic net sales down 4%​

* Hormel foods corp - ‍qtrly refrigerated foods volume down 17% , organic volume up 1%​

* Hormel foods corp - ‍qtrly refrigerated foods​ net sales down 6% , organic net sales up 8%

* Hormel foods - ‍fiscal 2018 net sales and eps guidance exclude pending acquisition of columbus craft meats, which is expected to close in december​

* Hormel foods - ‍fiscal 2018 net sales and eps guidance exclude pending acquisition of columbus craft meats, which is expected to close in december​

* Hormel foods corp - ‍columbus craft meats transaction is expected to be 2-3 cents per share accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018​