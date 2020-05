BRIEF-Hornbach Baumarkt AG Hornbach Expects Significantly Higher Sales And Earnings In Q1 2020/21

May 18 (Reuters) - Hornbach Baumarkt AG:

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER SALES AND EARNINGS IN Q1 2020/21

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL AND EARNINGS POSITION OF HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG GROUP TO SHOW CLEARLY POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1

* GIVEN IMPLICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, BOARD SEES SIGNIFICANT MACROECONOMIC RISKS FOR REMAINING NINE MONTHS OF 2020/21 FY

* CONSOLIDATED SALES, ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING EARNINGS FOR Q1 EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURES

* BOARD DEEMS IT LIKELY THAT FY CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2020/21 WILL ROUGHLY MATCH FIGURE FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FOR FY 2019/20 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING EARNINGS ADJUSTED FOR NON-OPERATING EARNINGS ITEMS WILL FALL SLIGHTLY SHORT OF PREVIOUS YEAR