BRIEF-Hornbach Baumarkt resolves share buyback

July 10 (Reuters) - HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG:

* HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG: BOARD OF MANAGEMENT RESOLVES SHARE BUYBACK FOR EMPLOYEE SHARE PROGRAM

* ‍SHARES ARE TO BE ACQUIRED IN PREPARATION FOR ANNUAL ISSUE OF SHARES TO EMPLOYEES SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE AT END OF 2017​

* ‍to Acquire Up to 50,000 Treasury Stock Shares​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID BY COMPANY PER SHARE MAY NOT EXCEED OR FALL SHORT OF STOCK MARKET PRICE BY MORE THAN 10%​

* ‍MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR WHICH SHARES ARE TO BE ACQUIRED BY HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG AMOUNTS TO EURO 1,700,000.00​