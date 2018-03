March 22 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* DGAP-NEWS: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA: NET SALES AT HORNBACH GROUP CLEARLY EXCEED FOUR BILLION EUROS

* SAYS FY17/18 CONSOLIDATED SALES GREW BY 5.1% TO EURO 4,141 MILLION

* SAYS NET DIY SALES IN GERMANY, INCLUDING ONLINE RETAIL, GREW BY 1.5% TO EURO 2,071 MILLION IN 2017/18

‍EARNINGS FORECASTS FOR 2017/18​ HAVE LARGELY BEEN CONFIRMED