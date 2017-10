BRIEF-Hornbach Holding H1‍ operating earnings up 15.2 pct at 175.8 million euros​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR PERIOD FROM MARCH 1 TO AUGUST 31, 2017 GREW BY 5.7% TO EURO 2,310.3 MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017/2018 CONFIRMED​

* H1 ‍OPERATING EARNINGS UP 15.2% TO EURO 175.8 MILLION​

* ‍NET SALES AT HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG SUBGROUP (DIY RETAIL) GREW BY 3.9% TO EURO 1,042.7 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017/2018​

* EXPECTS TO INCUR INCREASING EXPENSES RELATING AMONG OTHER FACTORS TO GROUP'S DIGITIZATION IN H2