BRIEF-Horton Capital Management Reports 5 Pct Stake In Safeguard Scientifics

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.0 PERCENT STAKE IN SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC AS OF JANUARY 19 - SEC FILING

* HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - ACQUIRED SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON JANUARY 29, DELIVERED FOLLOW-UP LETTER TO CHAIRMAN OF SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC‘S BOARD

* HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT-IN LETTER, REITERATING BELIEF THAT SIGNIFICANT CHANGE REQUIRED AT SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO DRIVE SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION