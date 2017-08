BRIEF-Hortonworks Inc says COO Rajnish Verma steps down

July 18 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc

* Hortonworks Inc - ‍expects total GAAP revenue of $58.0 million to $59.0 million for Q2 of 2017​

* Hortonworks Inc - ‍changes to its executive leadership team​

* Hortonworks Inc says Rajnish Verma steps down as president and chief operating officer

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $58 million to $59 million

* Hortonworks Inc - Scott Davidson, who will continue in his role as Hortonworks' chief financial officer, has been named chief operating officer​

* Hortonworks Inc says Alan Fudge joins as chief revenue officer

* Q2 revenue view $57.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hortonworks Inc says chief financial officer Scott Davidson to assume additional responsibilities as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: