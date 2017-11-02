BRIEF-Hortonworks reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc

* Hortonworks- sees q4 ‍non-gaap operating margin between negative 25 percent and negative 20 percent ​

* Hortonworks reports third quarter 2017 revenue of $69.0 million, up 45 percent year over year

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $69 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.67

* Hortonworks inc - sees q4 ‍gaap operating margin between negative 65 percent and negative 60 percent​

* Hortonworks inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, expect total gaap revenue of $70.0 million​

* Q4 revenue view $66.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S