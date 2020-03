March 30 (Reuters) - Hosen Group Ltd:

* HOSEN GROUP- ONE OF OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OF GROUP, HOSEN CHOCOLATE SDN HAS STOPPED CHOCOLATE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN SENAI, JOHOR UNTIL 14 APRIL 2020

* HOSEN GROUP LTD- ANOTHER OPERATING SUBSIDIARY OF GROUP, HOCK SENG FOOD (M) SDN BHD HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY MCO AND CONTINUES TO OPERATE AS USUAL