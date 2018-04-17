BRIEF-Hoshino Resorts REIT announces new unit prices

April 17(Reuters) - Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc

* Says it will issue new units at the paid-in price of 505,092 yen per share through public offering, to raise 4.39 billion yen in total

* Says subscription period from April 18 to April 19 and payment date on May 1 for the offering

* Says it will issue new units at the paid-in price of 505,092 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 219.2 million yen in total

* Says the subscription date on May 21 and payment date on May 22 for the private placement

Source text in Japanese:bit.ly/2HGgRDp

