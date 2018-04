April 6 (Reuters) - Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc

* Says it plans to issue 8,690 new units via public offering, with payment date on May 1

* Says it plans to issue 434 new units via private placement, with subscription date on May 21 and payment date on May 22

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.61 billion yen in total

* Proceeds will be mainly used to fund acquisition and repay loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zjBapm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)