May 29 (Reuters) - Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc:

* HOSHINO RESORTS TO ESTABLISH A FUND OF UP TO 20 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* FUND WILL BE MANAGED BY H&R ASSET SOLUTIONS, A 50-50 JV ESTABLISHED BY HOSHINO RESORTS & TOKYO INVESTMENT FIRM RISA PARTNERS - NIKKEI

* HOSHINO RESORTS' FUND WILL BE TO BAIL OUT DOMESTIC HOTELS STRUGGLING TO FILL ROOMS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - NIKKEI Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)