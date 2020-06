June 17 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 1 263.2 CENTS

* HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD - DIRECTORS HAVE RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND

* HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LTD - FY REVENUE 14.92 BILLION RAND, UP 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: