March 19 (Reuters) - Hospital Corporation Of China Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT RMB13.7 MILLION FOR FY

* EXPECTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE DUE TO ‍ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES OF ABOUT RMB38.0 MILLION​

* HOSPITAL CORPORATION OF CHINA SEES FY GROUP'S MANAGEMENT SERVICES FEE INCOME RISING BY ABOUT 13.9 PERCENT TO ABOUT RMB147.6 MILLION