BRIEF-Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities, Improves Pricing On $1.4 Bln Of Credit Facilities

May 10 (Reuters) - Hospitality Properties Trust:

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST EXTENDS MATURITIES AND IMPROVES PRICING ON $1.4B OF CREDIT FACILITIES

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST - MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST - MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MILLION TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST- AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BILLION