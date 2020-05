BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund Says Co Have Resolved Not To Declare HY Dividend

May 21 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: HPB - HPF11 - TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 AND VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON THE RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD - HAVE RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND - NOT TO DECLARE DIVIDEND FOR HY ENDED 31 MARCH, NO DISTRIBUTION TO BE RELEASED FOR YEAR-END RESULTS AT 31 MARCH

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND - DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF TRADING , IMPACT OF COVID-19, FORECASTED RENTAL INCOME IN FY2021 AND FY2022 HAVE BEEN REDUCED

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND - IMPLEMENTED MANY COST SAVINGS MEASURES, TO CONTINUE TO CONSERVE CASH RESOURCES

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND - PROPERTY PORTFOLIO INDEPENDENTLY VALUED AT R10.0 BILLION (FY2019: R12.2 BILLION) AT 31 MARCH