Nov 22 (Reuters) - HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD:

* ‍DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF 27.09 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍RENTAL INCOME FOR SIX MONTHS TO SEPTEMBER INCREASED TO R314 MILLION​

* ‍RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 4% TO R314 MILLION ON SIX MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 48.36 CENTS VERSUS 59.14 CENTS ​