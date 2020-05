BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund Says Will Not Declare Final Dividend For FY Ended March 31

May 29 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: HPB - HPF11 - SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND - IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON EXPECTED FUTURE CASH FLOWS OF HOTELS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD - HOTEL TRADING IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE UNTIL OUTLOOK ON SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY IMPROVES

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD - ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN POSTPONED AND ONLY ESSENTIAL MAINTENANCE WILL ENDURE

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD - WILL NOT DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LTD - FY HOTEL OCCUPANCIES DECREASED ON PRIOR YEAR BY 2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 59% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: