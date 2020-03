BRIEF-Host Finance Gives Operational Update And Impairment Of Spanish Loan Portfolios

March 27 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance AB (publ):

* OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND IMPAIRMENT OF SPANISH LOAN PORTFOLIOS

* IN GERMANY, POLAND, UK, FRANCE, BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS, WE SEE COLLECTION LEVELS AT, OR CLOSE TO, TARGETS FOR Q1

* EFFECT ON EARNINGS IN Q1 DUE TO RECENT COLLECTION SHORTFALL AND EXPECTED REDUCTION IN FUTURE COLLECTIONS, IS ABOUT MSEK 120

* IN ITALY, PERFORMANCE IN Q1 IS CLOSE TO EXPECTATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TOWARDS END OF QUARTER, WE HAVE HOWEVER OBSERVED NEGATIVE EFFECTS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* FOR ITALY AND GREECE WE CONSEQUENTLY EXPECT A DELAY, BUT NOT A REDUCTION, OF NEAR-TERM COLLECTIONS

* BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IN GREECE HAS BECOME MORE CHALLENGING