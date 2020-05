BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts - Believe It Is Probable Would Breach Certain Of Credit Facility Covenants Based On Q3 Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS - DUE TO CURRENT LEVEL OF OPERATIONS, BELIEVE IT IS PROBABLE WOULD BREACH CERTAIN OF CREDIT FACILITY COVENANTS BASED ON Q3 RESULTS

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC SAYS CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH LENDERS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO SEEK WAIVER FROM THESE COVENANTS

* HOST HOTELS- FAILURE TO GET WAIVER/REPAY DEBT, COULD LEAD TO DEFAULT, WHICH GIVES RISE TO SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN