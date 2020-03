BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Maintains Guidance Range And Provides Update On The Impact Of Coronavirus

March 2 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS MAINTAINS GUIDANCE RANGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* HOST HOTELS - CURRENT DECLINE IN OPERATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS HAS PRIMARILY BEEN GROUP BUSINESS CANCELLATIONS, PARTICULARLY IN CALIFORNIA

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC - CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY APPROXIMATELY $14 MILLION

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS - CURRENT IMPACT DOES NOT MATERIALLY AFFECT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2020 GUIDANCE, REMAINS UNCHANGED AS OF DATE OF THIS RELEASE

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH OPERATORS OF ITS PROPERTIES AS COVID-19 SITUATION CONTINUES TO EVOLVE

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC - COVID-19 HAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED 2020 NET INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC - COVID-19 HAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA BY APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION