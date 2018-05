BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 Comparable Hotel Revenue $1,271 Mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST AFTER REPORTING STRONG RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.5 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE HOTEL REVPAR - CONSTANT CURRENCY 1.5% TO 2.5%

* QTRLY NAREIT FFO AND ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.43

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NAREIT FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.67 TO $1.73

* QTRLY COMPARABLE HOTEL REVENUE $1,271 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $1.67 TO $1.73

* QTRLY COMPARABLE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS IMPROVED 1.7%

* FOR 2018, COMPANY CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $475 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S