Dec 14 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC SAYS BOARD AUTHORIZED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER SHARE