BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To Reduced Travel Demand Due To Coronavirus

March 9 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS PROVIDES UPDATE ON FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS - WITHDRAWING FY 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO ONGOING FINANCIAL IMPACT OF REDUCED TRAVEL DEMAND DUE TO GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* HOST HOTELS & RESORTS - TO DATE, TOTAL REVENUE, NET INCOME HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $97 MILLION, AND $48 MILLION RESPECTIVELY