BRIEF-Hostelworld Group FY bookings up 6 pct; sees growth continuing

April 10 (Reuters) - Hostelworld Group PLC:

* FY 2017 GROUP BOOKINGS INCREASED BY 6% TO 7.5M BOOKINGS; PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED BY 10% TO €26.4M

* CEO FEARGAL MOONEY TELLS REUTERS HE COMFORTABLE WITH PROJECTIONS ANALYSTS COVERING THE FIRM HAVE FOR YEAR AHEAD

* CEO SAYS OVERALL GLOBAL HOSTEL MARKET FORECAST TO GROW BY 5 PERCENT PER YEAR, HOSTELWORLD’S GOAL IS A GROWTH RATE A TOUCH HIGHER THAN THAT

* MARKET CONDITIONS, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE, REMAIN UNCERTAIN

* CEO SAYS HAS SEEN WEAKNESS IN ASIAN TRAVEL TO EUROPE IN PAST TWO YEARS; MILITANT ATTACKS, BREXIT LIKELY FACTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)