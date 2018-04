April 5 (Reuters) - Hotchkis & Wiley:

* HOTCHKIS & WILEY LETTER TO MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL REGARDING CB&I MERGER

* HOTCHKIS & WILEY SAYS PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL’S MERGER WITH CB&I AS CURRENTLY STRUCTURED

* HOTCHKIS & WILEY SAYS CURRENTLY OWNS NEARLY 2 PERCENT OF MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL

* HOTCHKIS & WILEY SAYS CURRENTLY OWNS NEARLY 2 PERCENT OF MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL

* HOTCHKIS & WILEY SAYS SUPPORTS MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL'S MANAGEMENT TEAM