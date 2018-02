Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hotel Chocolat Group:

* ‍REVENUE UP 15% TO £71.7M (H1 FY17: £62.5M)​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 15% TO £12.9M (H1 FY17: £11.2M)​

* ‍CONFIDENT OF FURTHER PROGRESS DURING YEAR​

* ‍RECENT TRADING, INCLUDING VALENTINE'S PERIOD, IS IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​