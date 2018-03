March 28 (Reuters) - HOTEL COSMOS:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 429.2 MILLION VERSUS RUB 336.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.53 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.48 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2GdYw32 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)