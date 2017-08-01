FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hotel Properties announces acquisition of hotel in London
August 1, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Hotel Properties announces acquisition of hotel in London

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Limited:

* Acquisition of a hotel in london

* JVco and hotel Opco have entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Maple Midco S.A R.L. and Maple Hotels 1 Limited

* JV company to be ‍80% owned by HPL Properties (West) Pte Ltd and 20 pct by OPPL​

* Transaction shall be funded by way of a combination of third party loan financing and internal resources

* Total consideration for transaction is £114.85 million

* ‍Sale and purchase agreement to purchase entire issued share capital of Maple Olympia Propco 4 S.À R.L.​

* ‍Issued and paid-up capital of JVco is S$10.00​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

