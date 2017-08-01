BRIEF-Hotel Properties announces acquisition of hotel in London

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Limited:
* Acquisition of a hotel in london
* JVco and hotel Opco have entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Maple Midco S.A R.L. and Maple Hotels 1 Limited
* JV company to be 80% owned by HPL Properties (West) Pte Ltd and 20 pct by OPPL
* Transaction shall be funded by way of a combination of third party loan financing and internal resources
* Total consideration for transaction is £114.85 million
* Sale and purchase agreement to purchase entire issued share capital of Maple Olympia Propco 4 S.À R.L.
* Issued and paid-up capital of JVco is S$10.00