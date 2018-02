Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT S$ 173.7 MILLION VERSUS S$103.5 MILLION

* ‍FY REVENUE S$659.2 MILLION VERSUS S$577.6 MILLION

* DECLARED FIRST AND FINAL FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 4 CENTS PER SHARE AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 6 CENTS PER SHARE​