June 23 (Reuters) - Hotel Property Investments Ltd :

* HPI prices a$230 million in uspp notes

* Announces that it has priced long-term debt finance of a$230m via us private placement market

* Diversifying HPI's debt funding reduces existing bank debt to about 19 percent of total debt

* Upon settlement, co will use proceeds to reduce its existing bank debt