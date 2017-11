Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hotelest Ltd

* FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP REVENUE 2.56 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.54 BILLION RUPEES‍​

* FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAXATION 101.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 64.4 MILLION RUPEES

* LAST QUARTER LOOKS VERY POSITIVE FOR CHSL‘S PROPERTIES IN BOTH MAURITIUS AND SEYCHELLES WHILST IN THE MALDIVES LOWER RESULTS ARE EXPECTED‍​

* GROUP SHOULD ACHIEVE BETTER RESULT COMPARED TO 2016