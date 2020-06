June 30 (Reuters) - Hotelest Ltd:

* HOTELEST LTD - EXPECTED THAT GROUP’S REVENUE AND CASHFLOW SITUATION FOR YEAR 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY

* HOTELEST LTD - FY 2019 REVENUE MUR 3,517 MILLION VERSUS MUR 3,747 MILLION

* HOTELEST LTD - LOSS FOR YEAR WAS MUR 139 MILLION (2018 RESTATED: MUR 205 MILLION) Source text : bit.ly/2NEGaJW Further company coverage: