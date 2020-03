BRIEF-Hoth Therapeutics Announces Agreement To Joint Development Of A Self-Assembling Vaccine For The Potential Treatment Of The Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc:

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF A SELF-ASSEMBLING VACCINE (SAV) FOR THE POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC - SAV TECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN LICENSED FROM MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS - PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO BE UNDERTAKEN IN CONJUNCTION WITH MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC - HOTH SHALL BE GRANTED RIGHT TO RECEIVE SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTIES FROM SALE OF ANY PRODUCTS DEVELOPED

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC - SHALL HAVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE UP TO A 30% EQUITY INTEREST IN HALOVAX.