Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc:

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRELIMINARY, PRECLINICAL DATA ON ITS THERAPEUTIC FOR CUTANEOUS LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS (CLE), A CHRONIC AUTOIMMUNE SKIN DISEASE

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS - STUDY CONDUCTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ZYLÖ THERAPEUTICS CONFIRMED AEA-LOADED IN Z-PODS PROVIDES ACTUAL REDUCTION IN LESION SCORE