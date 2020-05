May 29 (Reuters) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc:

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC - ON MAY 28, ENTERED INTO A MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH HALOVAX LLC

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO INCREASED ITS MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN HALOVAX

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC - CO & HALOVAX HAVE A JOINT OWNERSHIP AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR A SELF ASSEMBLING VACCINE TARGETING COVID-19