April 2 (Reuters) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc:

* HOTH UPDATE ON HALOVAX PARTNERSHIP VACCINE TO FIGHT COVID-19 WITH SPONSORED RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH THE VACCINE AND IMMUNOTHERAPY CENTER (VIC) OF THE MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL (MGH)

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS - VACCINE IS EXPECTED TO ENTER ANIMAL TESTING WITHIN NEXT 30 DAYS