April 24 (Reuters) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc:

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC., VOLTRON THERAPEUTICS, INC., & HALOVAX ANNOUNCE SELECTION OF THE FIRST OF TWO SETS OF VIRUS TARGETING PEPTIDES FOR ANIMAL TESTING IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A COVID-19 VACCINE

* HOTH THERAPEUTICS - INITIATION OF 1ST ANIMAL STUDY FOR COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING MAY