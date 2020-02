Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hotung Investment Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE NT$307.6 MILLION VERSUS NT$270.8 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE NT$498.1 MILLION VERSUS NT$443.4 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF NT$2.558 PER SHARE

* GROUP'S FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL PROSPECTS REMAIN SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19